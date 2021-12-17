Assam: 1 Critically Injured, Several Houses Trampled In Elephant Attack

In yet another incident of elephant attack, one man was critically injured in Assam’s Nagaon district on Friday.

The incident happened at Potani in Badhampur in Assam’s Nagaon district. The man, identified as one Babul Saikia was critically injured in an attack by a wild elephant.

The elephant had reportedly come down in search of food from the Kundali Proposed Reserve Forest under the Kathiatoli range.

Several houses were also reportedly trampled by the elephant leaving one critically injured.

