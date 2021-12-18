Assam: 1 Killed, Another Injured In Accident In Kaliabor

By Pratidin Bureau
One man died on the spot and another was left injured in an incident of road accident in Missa in Kaliabor in Assam’s Nagaon district.

The incident happened in Missa in Nagaon district’s Kaliabor town as the bike in which the two were travelling, lost control and fell into a ditch.

The deceased has been identified as one Nauvarangi Jaiswal. The injured individual has been identified as Surendra Saha.

