Assam: 1 Killed As Son Attacks Drunk Father With Machete

In a shocking incident in Chakrapani in Kamrup district’s Boko in Assam, a father was killed by his own son on Wednesday.

The father, identified as Biyen Rabha was killed by his own son, Karan Rabha by hacking him to death using a machete.

The incident happened on Wednesday night as the father, allegedly in an inebriated condition, tried to attack the younger son, Raju Rabha, Karan’s brother.

The elder son reportedly tried to stop the father instead the enraged father attacked both the sons. In self defence, Karan Rabha left with no other choice, hit his father in the head with a machete.

The father was killed on the spot from the injuries sustained from the machete strikes.

Meanwhile, Boko Police in Assam reached the spot and detained the elder son Karan Rabha and took the dead remains of the father to the police station.

Notably, locals mentioned that the deceased Biyen Rabha often spoke about his family disputes and said that a murder might arise from it someday.

