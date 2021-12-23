GMCH Superintendent Urges People to Avoid Gatherings in Christmas, New Year

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
GMCH Superintendent
Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Superintendent Dr. Abhijit Sarma on Thursday urged the public to avoid mass gatherings in Christmas and New Year eve amid the COVID-19 scare.

Speaking to Pratidin Time, the GMCH Superintendent said that although Omicron cases in Assam have not yet detected but still the COVID-19 cases are there. Therefore, he urged the citizens to avoid mass gatherings in festivals including New Year and Christmas.

He also urged the people to avoid going to picnic. “One should step out of their house only if it is very urgent or else they should stay in home in order to prevent spread of the virus. People should avoid gatherings in festivals and should keep the habit of wearing masks and maintain social distance,” Dr. Sarma added.

Assam on Wednesday reported 119 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload of 922. The positivity rate stood at 0.39 percent.

ALSO READ: Assam: Cattle Preservation (Amendment) Bill Passed In Assembly

