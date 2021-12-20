Assam: 1 Killed As Speeding Vehicle Hits Man In Sipajhar

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Road Accident
REPRESENTATIVE

In a road accident in Sipajhar’s Maroi in Assam’s Darrang district, a youth was killed on Monday.

The accident reportedly happened late at night in the state’s Darrang district as a speeding vehicle hit the person.

The deceased has been identified as one Arif Ali. He was reportedly returning home from work when he was hit by the speeding vehicle.

Related News

“We Will Have Second Generation Vaccines”: AIIMS…

ICMR’s I-Drone Project Makes Longest Ever Drone Flight…

Prasar Bharti, ICCR Signs MoU To Promote Indian Culture

Hojai: 10-Month-Old Infant Burnt To Death in Massive Fire at…

Meanwhile, the vehicle remains unidentified.

ALSO READ: ICMR’s I-Drone Project Makes Longest Ever Drone Flight In India

You might also like
National

Delhi: At least Two Killed in Building Collapse

Assam

Assam’s Anti-Witch Hunt Crusader Birubala Rabha Critically Unwell

National

Uttarakhand: 24 Rafting Guides Test COVID-19 +

Assam

Guwahati To Become IT Hub Soon: Partha Neog

World

Modi is doing great job for India: Trump

Assam

Dibrugarh: Shiksha Valley School Declared Micro-Containment Zone