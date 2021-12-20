Assam: 1 Killed As Speeding Vehicle Hits Man In Sipajhar

In a road accident in Sipajhar’s Maroi in Assam’s Darrang district, a youth was killed on Monday.

The accident reportedly happened late at night in the state’s Darrang district as a speeding vehicle hit the person.

The deceased has been identified as one Arif Ali. He was reportedly returning home from work when he was hit by the speeding vehicle.

Meanwhile, the vehicle remains unidentified.

