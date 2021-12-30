Assam: 1200 Cases Of Arunachali Liquor Seized In Balipara

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Arunachali Liquor Seized

In an operation that took place at Balipara in Sonitpur district of Assam today, huge quantities of Arunachali liquor being smuggled into the state was seized.

Biswanath Charali Police on Thursday seized Arunachali liquor believed to have been smuggled into the state.

In an operation that took place at Balipara in Sonitpur district of Assam today, huge quantities of Arunachali liquor being smuggled into the state was seized.

Related News

Assam: Govt Releases SOP For Vaccination Of Students Between…

Assam: 4 Fake BSF Jawans Arrested In Silchar

Street Play On “Mobile Phone Addiction” By Cotton University…

Assam: Over 2200 Persons Died In Road Accidents This Year

Biswanath Police in a tweet informed that a total of 1200 cases of Arunachali liquor, suspected to have been smuggled, were seized.

  • FH2gLtQVIAERTQA
Images Taken From Twitter, Courtesy Biswanath Police

It wrote, “Arunachalee Liquor suspected to be smuggled detected by Biswanath Charali Police. Total 1200 cases of Arunachalee liquor seized and one person apprehended and handed over to Excise Department for further enquiry and n/a.”.

The seized liquor is believed to be worth in lakhs, according to the police.

ALSO READ: Street Play On “Mobile Phone Addiction” By Cotton University Students

You might also like
Assam

Huge asteroid flies past Earth at super speed

Assam

Pratidin Time stands with Dhola incident victims

National

Congress to Launch 10-Day Nationwide Protest from July 7

National

Ayodhya: UP Govt to Light 12 Lakh Earthen Lamps in Diwali

Assam

Unidentified dead body recovered in Bokakhat

Pratidin Exclusive

Trouble for Nagaon and Cachar paper mills as HPCL declares bankruptcy