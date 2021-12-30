Assam: 1200 Cases Of Arunachali Liquor Seized In Balipara

In an operation that took place at Balipara in Sonitpur district of Assam today, huge quantities of Arunachali liquor being smuggled into the state was seized.

Biswanath Charali Police on Thursday seized Arunachali liquor believed to have been smuggled into the state.

Biswanath Police in a tweet informed that a total of 1200 cases of Arunachali liquor, suspected to have been smuggled, were seized.



Images Taken From Twitter, Courtesy Biswanath Police

It wrote, “Arunachalee Liquor suspected to be smuggled detected by Biswanath Charali Police. Total 1200 cases of Arunachalee liquor seized and one person apprehended and handed over to Excise Department for further enquiry and n/a.”.

Total 1200 cases of Arunachalee liquor seized and one person apprehended and handed over to Excise Department for further enquiry and n/a.

The seized liquor is believed to be worth in lakhs, according to the police.

