Street Play On “Mobile Phone Addiction” By Cotton University Students

By Pratidin Bureau
street

Anindita Kalita

In a bid to raise awareness on “Mobile Phone Addiction”, third-semester undergraduate students from the Mass Communication department of Cotton University organized a street play in Guwahati on Thursday (Dec 30).

street 1
The play was performed in front of the MCB main building, Cotton Collegiate, Meghdoot Bhawan, in front of Railway Station, Coffee House, and near Cotton library.

Through their act, they gave a message on how mobile phones have taken over our lives and changed the way we live. People are more and more dependent on their phones, changing their behavior at home and with their close ones.

The street play was performed under the mentorship of Muktikam Hazarika and Jeetmoni Gogoi.

The ones who performed in the play are Ankit Gogoi, Ankit Baruah, Dhanmoni Das, Prachurjya Satya, Nilim Kumar Bey, Sangita Rabha, Anjali Chandak, Shruti Chaya, Riti Dowerah, Kirtan Parmanand Deka, Bineet Borthakur, Mriganka Kashyap, Abhishek Konwor, Anuska, Joydeep Paul, Joy Boruah, Bhaswati Hazarika, and Dikshita Rajbongshi.

street 3

