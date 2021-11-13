Assam: 1200 Posts of Assistant Professors Lying Vacant in 300 Colleges

Around 300 colleges in Assam are facing acute crisis of professors after it reopened after a gap of several months amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The academic society expressed anger over the state government for not starting the recruitment process in the colleges even after more than 1200 posts of Assistant Professors are lying vacant.

The colleges in Assam have faced acute crisis of professors since it resumed classes from October 1.

It may be mentioned that the State Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on September 28 said that the government will fill up 1000 posts in the colleges and that within 7-8 days, the government will fill up 150 vacant posts in the colleges but till date not a single post has been filled up.

Notably, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma soon after it took charge as the Assam Chief Minister announced that the government will recruit 1 lakh people in various state government departments. Although the government announced the recruitment, contrary to that, it was notified through a circular dated July 17 that the recruitment process for several posts of Principals and Assistant Professors in the colleges has been kept on hold.

The announcement of Assam Education Minister regarding the recruitment process within 10-15 days have brought smile on the faces of many meritorious students but their smile turned into tears in their eyes as the government has not yet started the recruitment process.

The colleges in Assam have faced crisis after the classes resumed on October 1 as the government has mentioned in the SOP that not more than 30 students will be allowed in a class and if necessary, then additional sections should be allotted. The additional sections have been allotted but there are no additional teachers in the colleges for which the students have to face problem. Most of the colleges have only 3-4 permanent teachers. Every department has a vacancy for atleast 2 posts.

Moreover, due to lack of permanent teachers, the contractual teachers have to do classes from 9 AM to 4 PM on a daily basis. The contractual teachers have to fulfil their responsibilities for just Rs. 5000.

The state government has increased the number of seats in the colleges as the pass percentage of HSLC and HS exam have increased compared to earlier years. The pass percentage has increased as the results were declared based on the evaluation process keeping in mind the COVID-19 situation. Although the seats have increased, the vacant posts have not yet filled up by the government.

On the other hand, the students have to appear for pre-final tests without teachers in the colleges from December 15.

