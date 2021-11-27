Assam: 123 New COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.45 %

By Pratidin Bureau
The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,16, 435 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,07,624. The recovery rate stood at 98.57 percent.

Assam on Saturday reported 123 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload of 1,373. The positivity rate stood at 0.45 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 189 cured cases of the virus were discharged, and five deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 27,202 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (58), Barpeta (12), Sonitpur (9), Kamrup Rural (8).

The five deaths were recorded from Barpeta (1), Dibrugarh (1), Kamrup Metro (1), Kokrajhar (1), and Sonitpur (1).

Meanwhile, the total deaths surged to 6,091 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.99 percent.

