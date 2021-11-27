Assam: Pradip Dutta Roy Arrested From Silchar After Contentious Remarks

Mr. Roy was reportedly interrogated today at Silchar Police Station, regarding the ultimatum of 48-hours he had given, to replace the Assamese Poster with the Bengali ones.

Pradip Dutta Roy, who had earlier called for the removal of posters and banners in the Assamese language from the Barak Valley, has been arrested from Silchar in Assam.

Cachar SP Ramandeep Kaur confirmed the case registered against him at Silchar Sadar Police station by Hindu Yuva Parishad. Charges have been pressed against him under sections 153, 295, 124, 505, 506.

Mr. Roy was reportedly interrogated today at Silchar Police Station, regarding the ultimatum of 48-hours he had given, to replace the Assamese Poster with the Bengali ones.

Four others were detained along with him and questioned today by the Silchar Police. The Barak Democratic Front’s (BDF) youth wing’s Kalpanav Gupta, Devraj Dasgupta, and All Bengali Youth Students’ Union members Samar Das and Raju Deb were the ones questioned.

The four were reportedly questioned in relation to the smearing of black ink on posters in Silchar Railway Station.

ALSO READ: Assam: 600 Grams Of Gaanja Recovered In Raid In Mankachar