Assam: 1,254 New COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 3.73 %

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIVE

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,25, 753 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,13,678. The recovery rate stood at 98.66 percent.

Assam on Saturday reported 1,254 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload of 4,548. The positivity rate stood at 3.73 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 305 cured cases of the virus were discharged, and two deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 33,609 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (472), Kamrup Rural (103), Jorhat (81), and Cachar (54).

The two deaths recorded today were reported from Kamrup Metro (1), and Jorhat (1).

Meanwhile, the total deaths went up to 6,180 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.99 percent.

