Assam: 146 New COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.48 %

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,18, 188 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,09,516. The recovery rate stood at 98.60 percent.

Assam on Thursday reported 146 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload of 1,196. The positivity rate stood at 0.48 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 142 cured cases of the virus were discharged, and two deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 30,393 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (65), Sonitpur (14), Barpeta (11), and Goalpara (9).

The two deaths recorded today were reported from Bongaigaon (1) and Udalguri (1).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,18, 188 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,09,516. The recovery rate stood at 98.60 percent.

Meanwhile, the total deaths remained 6,129 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.99 percent.

ALSO READ: Assam: Major Fire At Sonari, Goods Worth Lakhs Burnt