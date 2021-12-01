Assam: 187 New COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.58%

Assam on Wednesday reported 187 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload of 1,265. The positivity rate stood at 0.58 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 195 cured cases of the virus were discharged, and five deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 32,441 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (100), Tinsukia (12), Nalbari (10), Dibrugarh (10), and Barpeta (6).

The five deaths were recorded from Kamrup Metro (2), Lakhimpur (2), and Kamrup Rural (1).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,17, 039 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,08, 319. The recovery rate stood at 98.59 percent.

Meanwhile, the total deaths surged to 6,108 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.99 percent.