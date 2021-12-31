Assam: 192 New COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.77 %

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,20,765 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,12,383. The recovery rate stood at 98.65 percent.

Assam on Friday reported 192 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload of 871. The positivity rate stood at 0.77 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 101 cured cases of the virus were discharged, and no deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 24,817 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (105), Jorhat (14), Dibrugarh (10), and Kamrup Rural (10).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,20,765 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,12,383. The recovery rate stood at 98.65 percent.

Meanwhile, the total deaths went up to 6,164 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.99 percent.

