Assam: 2 Detained After Being Declared Foreigners In Sipajhar

By Pratidin Bureau
Two people were detained on charges of being foreigners in Sipajhar in Assam’s Darrang district on Thursday.

The two were detained reportedly after being declared as foreigners by the Foreigner’s Tribunal.

They have been identified as Saijuddin and Usman Ali. Meanwhile, they have taken to the transit camp by the Sipajhar Police.

Notably, the Gauhati High Court on December 15 had pulled up the Foreigner’s Tribunal, notorious for causing various debacles, for declaring a citizen as a foreigner after they had termed her a legal citizen back in 2016.

