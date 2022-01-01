Assam: 2 Drunk Youths Tried To Kill A Teacher In Majuli

In a shocking incident in Assam’s Majuli district, two youths attacked a teacher on the first day of the New Year on Saturday.

The incident reportedly took place at Grazing Sapori in Assam’s Majuli district today. Two youths reportedly attacked the teacher in an inebriated state with the intention to kill him.

The teacher, identified as one Prabhat Das, had gone to pick his son from a picnic when he was attacked by the two.

Under the influence of alcohol, the two youths reportedly attacked Mr. Das with machetes attempting to murder him. However, the teacher was somehow able to escape.

