Assam: 2 More Succumb to COVID-19, Toll Touches 902

Assam’s COVID-19 death toll touched 902 with two more people succumbing to the disease on Saturday, tweeted Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The deceased have been identified as Binan Chandra Das (64) of Kamrup Metro and Dhananjay Roy (61) of Goalpara.

The minister in his tweet wrote, “Deeply saddened to share the demise of two #COVID19 patients today ~ Late Binan Chandra Das (64) of Kamrup Metro and Late Dhananjay Roy (61) of Goalpara.

May God bless the bereaved families with enough strength to bear the pain.

My condolences!”