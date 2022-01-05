Assam: 2 Students Crack UPSC CAPF (ACs) Exam

By Pratidin Bureau
Two Assam candidates brought laurel to the state as they cracked Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) (ACs) examination. Pathsala’s Ratul Roy and Neha Bora from Tezpur secured 177 and 52 positions respectively.

Speaking to Pratidin Time Digital, Ratul Roy of Pathsala in Assam said that one could crack the examination if one studies with much dedication. One should be dedicated enough to crack the examination, said Ratul Roy.

On the other hand, Tezpur’s Neha Bora brought laurel to her hometown by securing 52nd position. Although she cracked the civil service examination earlier, she couldn’t pass the health examination due to overweight.

Both her parents Topeswar Bora and Mina Das Bora are employees of paramilitary forces and therefore, she wants to be an IPS officer.

Her mother is the Deputy Commandant of CRPF. Now that Neha cracked the UPSC CAPF (ACs), she will also work with her mother.

