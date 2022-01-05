Sourav Ganguly’s Daughter Sana Tests COVID-19 Positive

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly’s daughter Sana has tested positive for COVID-19 with no symptoms. She is now in isolation at their residence upon doctor’s advice. However, Sourav Ganguly’s wife Dona tested negative of the virus.

Sana Ganguly’s positive rest result comes days after Sourav Ganguly returned home from the hospital after testing positive for the virus.

The former India captain was hospitalized in December and it emerged that he had tested positive for the delta plus variant of COVID-19. He was discharged from the hospital after his test result showed that he has not contracted with the Omicron variant.

The BCCI president was suffering from mild symptoms and being kept under close watch at the hospital. Ganguly received “Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail” therapy at the hospital. He was stable with oxygen saturation levels at 99 per cent before he was discharged.

Ganguly had been travelling extensively, taking part in all professional activities. His elder brother Snehasish had also tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this year.

ALSO READ: No Lockdown in Assam: CM Sarma