Assam: 2 Suitcases Full Of Gaanja Seized, 2 Held In Karimganj

In what has been another victory in the Assam Police’s war on drugs, two suitcases full of Gaanja were recovered from the traffickers in the operation conducted in the Karimganj district.

The mother-son duo who have been detained by the police in connection with the case, have been identified as Debjani Sarkar and Rasen Sarkar, respectively.

In what has been another victory in the Assam Police’s war on drugs, two suitcases full of Gaanja were recovered from the traffickers in the operation conducted in the Karimganj district.

The duo was reportedly taking the contraband substances from Tripura to Guwahati.

