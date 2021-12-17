Assam: 2 Teachers Test Positive For Covid-19 In Nalbari School

With Covid-19 cases in Nalbari on the rise, two more cases were reported from a school on Friday.

Two teachers from Delhi Public Secondary School reportedly tested positive for the virus in the Nalbari district of Assam.

Meanwhile, the district administration has ordered the closure of the institution for seven days.

The teachers and students of the school were also directed to go for a test by the school authority.

