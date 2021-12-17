Unidentified Dead Body Recovered On Railway Track In Pathsala

In a shocking incident, a dead body was found on the railway tracks at Pathsala in the Bajali district of Assam on Friday.

The body, reportedly of a youth was found in torn-apart state lying on the railway tracks at Pathsala.

The police reportedly also recovered a motorcycle without number plates from the spot.

Meanwhile, the identity of the deceased has not been established yet.

ALSO READ: Omicron Cases In India Crosses 100 Mark, Maharashtra Reports Most Cases