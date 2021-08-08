Assam: 2,000 Milkmen Donate Part Of Income To Help Fund-starved School

In a noble gesture, nearly 2,000 milkmen of a cooperative society in Assam have decided to donate 15 paise per litre of milk sold to run the higher secondary section of a school, which has not received any government funding so far.

With the funds collected through this initiative, the Sitajakhala Milk Cooperative Society, one of the oldest and largest dairy cooperatives of the state located in Morigaon district, two days ago handed over a cheque of Rs 1 lakh to Sitajakhala Higher Secondary School to run classes 11 and 12.

“Children of our milkmen are students of this school. The lower level of the school was provincialised (taken over by the government) in 1986. “However, the higher secondary level is still operating in venture mode, facing acute financial hardship. The condition of the school moved the parents, who are engaged with us as milkmen, to donate a portion of their income,” Sitajakhala Milk Cooperative Society chairman Ranjib Sarma told PTI.

After some discussions, more than 2,000 milkmen agreed to donate 15 paise per litre of milk sold to the school to fund their children”s education, he added.

“With the support of the milkmen, the Sitajakhala Milk Cooperative Society has declared a financial aid of Rs 1 lakh every year to the higher secondary section of the school till it is pprovincialised by the government,” Sarma said.

He also said that guardians of the students are urging the government to open vocational courses on basic agriculture in the school. Headmaster of the educational institute Uttam Deka appealed to the government to come forward and support it in its endeavour to impart quality education to children of the Gobha tribal belt in Morigaon. “We are thankful to Sitajakhala Milk Cooperative Society for helping us with the financial aid.

This initiative will go a long way in sustaining the school,” he added. Talking about the dairy business, Sarma said the society faced tremendous hardship during the pandemic, but the situation is gradually improving now. PTI