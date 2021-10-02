Assam: 246 Poachers Surrender In Chirang

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday informed that the dawn of a new era for wildlife and forest conversation in the state has commenced with poachers surrendering before the government.

Thanking the administration of the Bodoland Territorial Council, Dr. Sarma wrote that 246 poachers have surrendered in Chirang along with arms and animal trophies.

The Chief Minister further informed for returning to the mainstream all the surrendered poachers will receive a rehabilitation package with immediate relief of rupees 50 thousand.

Moreover, over 300 timber smugglers have also surrendered in the presence of BTC Chief Pramod Boro.