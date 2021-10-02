Assam: 246 Poachers Surrender In Chirang

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam
Source: Twitter/HimantaBiswaSarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday informed that the dawn of a new era for wildlife and forest conversation in the state has commenced with poachers surrendering before the government.

Thanking the administration of the Bodoland Territorial Council, Dr. Sarma wrote that 246 poachers have surrendered in Chirang along with arms and animal trophies.

The Chief Minister further informed for returning to the mainstream all the surrendered poachers will receive a rehabilitation package with immediate relief of rupees 50 thousand.

Related News

Hindu Mahasabha Garlands Godse’s Photograph

Guwahati: Car Driver Runs Over PWD Workers, 9 Injured

All Opposition Parties To Unite Against BJP Except AIUDF:…

Manipur: 11 Myanmarese With Fake Aadhar Cards Detained

Moreover, over 300 timber smugglers have also surrendered in the presence of BTC Chief Pramod Boro.

You might also like
Election 2021

EC Suspends 4 Officials After EVM Found On BJP Candidate’s Car

Assam

Dada brigade indulging in ‘Sonowal Hatao’ Mission

Top Stories

New Species of Dinosaur Discovered

Assam

SI Paper Leak: Former DIG’s Residence, Hotels Raided

National

Pulwama encounter: Jawan, civilian and three terrorists killed

Assam

APCC protest outside CBI office