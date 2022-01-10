Assam Police Seize 287 Bags Of Illegal Burmese Supari From Badarpur Railway Station

Police on Saturday seized 287 bags of illegal Burmese supari from a train at the Badarpur Railway Station.

The train was reportedly travelling from Agartala to Sealdah. Based on specific information, a team of police searched the train and recovered the suspected illegal Bumese supari.

Informing about the incident, Government Railway police wrote on Twitter, “Based on specific input 287 bags of suspected illegal Burmese Supari has been seized from Train no. 13174, Agartala to Sealdah Express at Badarpur Railway Station. Assam cannot be used as transit for contraband. @assampolice @gpsinghips.”

