Breaking | Guwahati: Massive Consignment Of Burmese Supari Seized From Kanchanjunga Express

By Pratidin Bureau
Guwahati

 A massive consignment of contraband Burmese betelnuts (Supari) was seized on late Saturday night inside the coaches of an express train at Guwahati’s Paltan Bazar railway station.

In a joint operation carried out by Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Police Force (RPF) the betelnuts were recovered from three different coaches of the Kachanjunga Express that was outbound to Sealdah from Agartala.  

It is yet to be confirmed by the officials the weight and cost of the betelnuts and the suspects held in this connection.

This is a developing story and more details are awaited.

