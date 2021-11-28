Assam: 3 Detained With 46 Cases Of Suspected Heroin In Karimganj

In yet another victory in the war on drugs, three persons were detained on Saturday, and 46 soap cases of suspected heroin were recovered from them in Assam’s Karimganj.

The perpetrators were caught in a joint operation by the Border Security Force (BSF) and Ratabari Police Station team. A total of 46 cases containing approximately 605 grams of suspected heroin was seized and the three persons involved were detained by the police.

They were caught travelling in a vehicle with registration numbers AS 12D 1969, in the Nivia Bazar area in Assam’s Karimganj.

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma informed about the incident via Twitter.

In another joint operation of @BSF_India and Ratabari PS team, 46 soap cases of suspected Heroin (605 grams) were recovered from the possession of 03 persons travelling in a car in the Nivia Bazaar area.



Well done.@assampolice pic.twitter.com/S7ctEjdrPR — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 27, 2021

