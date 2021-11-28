PM Modi Invited To US’ ‘Summit For Democracy’, Likely To Attend Virtually

PM Modi is likely to accept the invitation and attend the event virtually, according to reports.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited to the ‘Summit for Democracy’, convened by the president of the United States, Joe Biden. The event will be held next month and PM Modi is reportedly likely to take part in the virtual meet.

The US Department of State said that the first of two ‘Summit for Democracy’ will be hosted on December 9 and 10. PM Modi is likely to accept the invitation and attend the event virtually, according to reports.

The event will be hosted by president Biden, bringing together leaders from government, civil society, and the private sector to put forward an agenda that will help in tackling the threats faced by democracies through collective action.

The summit will offer an opportunity for the United States to listen, learn and engage with a diverse range of actors whose support and commitment is critical for global democratic renewal, the US Department of State further added.

