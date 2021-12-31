Assam: 3 Drug Peddlers Injured in Police Firing

In yet two separate encounters at Jorhat and Lakhimpur in Assam, three drug peddlers were injured after police fired at them while they tried to escape from the custody.

Police arrested three drug peddlers on Friday from Bandardewa. Police escorted them while they went to show a drugs den to the police and tried to escape from the custody. On trying to escape, police fired on them.

The injured peddlers have been identified as Azizur Rahman of Nagaon and Sahiful Ali of Bihpuria, Lakhimpur.

They are now under treatment at Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital.

On the other hand, another criminal named ‘Posa’ was injured in police firing at Jorhat. Police opened fire at Posa while he tried to escape from Panisukua in Jorhat. He was associated with drug smuggling.

