Assam: 3 Including the Principal Test Positive for COVID-19

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam college

Tensed situation prevailed in Duliajan College in Assam after Principal and two Professors tested positive for COVID-19.

The professors and Principal have been infected with the virus after the Freshers’ programme held on November 29.

The Principal of the College Dr. Lok Bikash Gogoi and two Professors of Chemistry department- Dr. Jitumoni Bora and Pabitra Sonowal have been infected with the virus.

Related News

Assam: Man Wanted For Kidnap And Murder Killed In Police…

Delhi: Petrol Price to Reduce by Rs. 8 Per Litre

Assam Minister Keshab Mahanta Inaugurates 5 Water Supply…

Charge Sheet Filed In Court Against Rounak Ali Hazarika

They came out positive after the health department conducted tests of the teachers’, staff and students of the college.

ALSO READ: Assam: Man Wanted For Kidnap And Murder Killed In Police Firing

You might also like
Top Stories

COVID-19: Bangladeshi Person Arrested Over Fake Negative Test Results

National

COVID-19: India Overtakes Iran, Listed at Top 10

Assam

Senior Doctors Should Be In Hospitals During Night Hours: CM Sarma

Assam

Sarbananda Sonowal Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha Member

Assam

Logo of ‘Kaziranga Utsav’ unveiled

Assam

25 Myanmarese still in Assam detention centers