Assam: 3 Including the Principal Test Positive for COVID-19

Tensed situation prevailed in Duliajan College in Assam after Principal and two Professors tested positive for COVID-19.

The professors and Principal have been infected with the virus after the Freshers’ programme held on November 29.

The Principal of the College Dr. Lok Bikash Gogoi and two Professors of Chemistry department- Dr. Jitumoni Bora and Pabitra Sonowal have been infected with the virus.

They came out positive after the health department conducted tests of the teachers’, staff and students of the college.

