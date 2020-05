The Assam’s COVID-19 tally rose up to 188 after another three confirmed cases reported on Wednesday midnight. The three cases have been reported from Barpeta Medical College, tweeted health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

In a tweet, the minister said, “Alert ~ Three new #COVID19 positive cases confirmed at Barpeta Medical College, where the tests were done.”

With these new cases, the active cases in the state are now 133, 48 discharged, 4 deaths, and 3 migrated.