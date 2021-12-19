Assam: 32 Grams Heroin Seized, 2 Held In Darrang

By Pratidin Bureau
Two drug peddlers were held today in Dalgaon in Assam’s Darrang district for alleged heroin smuggling, in another victory in the war on drugs.

The police reportedly conducted an operation at the residence of one Rahim Ali at No1 Majgaon in the Darrang district of the state.

Three soap containers with around 32 grams of heroin were seized in the raid by the police.

Meanwhile, Rahim Ali along with another, identified as Kasim Uddin, were detained by the police

