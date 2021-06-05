Assam: 3,781 Fresh COVID Cases, Positivity Rate At 3.26 %

AssamCovid 19Health
By Pratidin Bureau
covid
Representational Image
104

The state of Assam on Saturday logged 3,781 new cases of coronavirus, taking the active caseload to 51,403. The state positivity rate is at 3.26 per cent.

44 Covid related deaths were reported, while, 3,099 cured patients were discharged today.

Of the new cases, Cachar reported the highest infections with 322 cases, followed by Kamrup Metro with 276 cases, Dibrugarh with 273 and Tinsukia with 267 cases.

The new cases were detected out of 1,15,968 tests conducted today.

The total recoveries have touched 3,76,3443 cases with 86.97 per cent recovery rate.

The district wise deaths are: Nagaon (6), Kamrup Metro (5), Dibrugarh (4), Karbi Anglong (3), Sivasagar (3), Sonitpur (3), Bongaigaon (2), Cachar (2), Hojai (2), Jorhat (2), Tinsukia (2), Baksa (1), Barpeta (1), Charaideo (1) Darrang (1), Dhemaji (1) Golaghat (1), Kamrup Rural (1), Karimganj (1), Lakhimpur (1) and Udalguri (1).

The total deaths are 3,621 with 0.84 per cent death rate.

The overall tally is 4,32,714.

