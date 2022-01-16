Assam: 4.39 Grams Heroin Seized, 1 Held By Police In Chirang

In its crackdown on the drugs menace in the state, another drugs smuggler was held by the police in Assam’s Chirang district on Sunday.

The police were conducting an operation against drugs at Dhaligaon in Chirang based on information received in which one person was arrested.

The arrested smuggler has been identified as one Abbas Ali. The police were also able to seize heroin from his possession.

4.39 grams of heroin was recovered from 30 plastic containers from his possession. The police also recovered a mobile phone from him.

Meanwhile, the arrested smuggler is currently under investigation as the police look to uncover any links to larger illegal operations.

Notably, Assam Police, under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has launched a massive war on drugs in the state. Drugs worth crores have been seized and destroyed with many arrests made across the state in a bid to fight off the menace.

