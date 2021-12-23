Assam: 5 Arrested For Smuggling Elephant Tusks In Barpeta

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Elephant Tusks Smuggling

Five persons were apprehended in an ivory smuggling case in Madulijar in Assam on Wednesday in a joint police operation.

A joint team of Howly Police Station, Barpeta Road Police Station, and the 10th Battalion of CRPF personnel conducted the operation at Madulijar village in Chakchaka Tehsil in the Barpeta District of the state.

Two elephant tusks and a Swift Dzire vehicle along with three mobile phones were recovered and five persons were arrested in connection with it, Barpeta police informed via Twitter.  

Image Taken From Twitter, Courtesy Barpeta Police

The Barpeta Police tweeted, “A joint team of Howly PS, Barpeta Road PS & 10 BN CRPF personal apprehended 5 persons and seized two elephant tusks, 1 Swift Dzire & 3 Mobiles from their possession at Madulijhar at about 5:30 PM on 22.12.2021 @DGPAssamPolice @gpsinghips @assampolice”.

The seized car had Meghalaya number plates with registration numbers ML 05 K 0008.

