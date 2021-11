As many as five people were killed in two separate road accidents that took place in Assam.

In Boko’s Bondapara, a head-on collision between a truck and Tata sumo vehicle left three people dead on the spot.

The deceased were identified as Ruksana Ahmed, Samsul Alom and Mehboob Alom.

Another deadly accident took place in Assam’s Bokakhat where two bikers were hit by an unknown vehicle leaving both of them dead.

Their identities could not be ascertained immediately.