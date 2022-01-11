Assam: 6 Arrested For Attacking Police, Damaging Vehicle

As many as six persons were arrested in Assam’s Nagaon for allegedly attacking a team of police and damaging their vehicle.

As per reports, the incident took place on Monday when a team of Anti Narcotics Cell of the police arrived in Rupohihat to bust a gambling and contraband racket.

The police arrived their based on intelligence inputs but on confrontation, several people attacked the police team and their vehicle.

While no one was injured, the police vehicle was badly damaged.

The arrestees were identified as Hira Gowala, Kuldeep Munda, Khairul Islam, Muzakir Alom, Hasmat Ali and Mofidul Islam.

All of them have been sent to judicial custody.