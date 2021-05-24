Assam: 60 Of 400 Rail Passengers Nabbed For Skipping Covid Test

In a shocking turn of events, around 400 train passengers rushed out of the Jagi Road railway station to skip the Covid test on Sunday. However, police officials till Monday morning have nabbed at least 60 passengers.

Reports suggested that the Jagi Road police launched an immediate hunt to catch the offenders and get them tested.

As per reports, the train passengers, who were mainly migrant workers, were travelling by Kanyakumari-Dibrugarh Vivek Express.

Also Read: 2 Oxygen Tankers Of 40 MT Capacity Ferried From Pune To Guwahati

Being the second longest train of the country, the express travelled through Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Odisha, and West Bengal to reach Assam in five days.

Electronic media have released videos of the passengers fleeing the station in masses.

As per the Assam government’s revised rules on account of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, all incoming passengers are meant to undergo Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) and RT-PCR tests on arrival.

In a similar incident last month, around 300 air passengers who landed at Assam’s Silchar airport skipped the mandatory Covid-19 testing and fled from the testing centre, authorities said.

Assam reported a total of 3,563 new Covid19 cases and 72 more deaths in the last 24 hours, while the state’s overall positivity percentage was 5.68% on Sunday.