Assam: 93 New COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.33 %

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam on Friday reported 93 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload of 859. The positivity rate stood at 0.33 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 134 cured cases of the virus were discharged, and two deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 28,111 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (47), Dibrugarh (8), Cachar (6), and Barpeta (4).

The two deaths recorded today were reported from Kamrup Metro.

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,20, 025 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,11,664. The recovery rate stood at 98.65 percent.

Meanwhile, the total deaths went up to 6,155 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.99 percent.

