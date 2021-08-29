Assam: AAMSJF Calls For 24 Hours Chakka Bandh On Aug 31

By Pratidin Bureau
The All Assam Motor Shramik Joint Federation (AAMSJF) on Friday announced a 24-hour chakka bandh from August 31st to September 1st in condemnation of the killings of the five truck drivers at Doyangmukg in Dima Hasao recently.

The chakka bandh will commence from 5 am on Tuesday.

As per reports, the federation also appealed to the state government to provide Rs 15,00,000 to each victim’s family as ex-gratia grant.

AAMSJF president Krishna Borah and secretary Krishna Bhattarai lashed at outlawed militant outfit Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) stating that by conducting such heinous crimes one cannot achieve their agendas. They further said killing innocent can never help the outfit assimilate into the society and demanded the government to ensure security for drivers.

