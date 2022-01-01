Assam | Admission Process in Schools Will be Online: CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that the admission process in the colleges will be online from now onwards adding that every government process will be online within three years.

Addressing a press conference at Koinadhara State Guest House after a Cabinet Meeting in Khanapara today, the Chief Minister said that the construction of 2500 LP Schools are underway. “Construction of Model College, hospitals and Engineering colleges are also underway,” he added.

He further stated that the government will invest a sum of Rs. 20 thousand crore capital for developmental work.

Some of the key decisions taken in the Cabinet Meeting today are:

One elevated corridor will be constructed at Kaziranga

Construction of a tunnel will be started soon from Misa in Nagaon to Tezpur

10 lakhs house will be constructed for the underprivileged people

Agreement will be signed with NDDB on January 7

The bridges in Majuli will be completed by 2016

A new Bridge will come up over the Brahmaputra in Mangaldoi

New policy in case of PSO except the ones who own constitutional title

4420 people have been deployed for security purposes

Earlier, there were 22 convoys with the Chief Minister which has now been reduced to 7-8 in Guwahati

There will be no special security and house for the former Chie Ministers

The Assam Cabinet has taken special measures to admit the students of Assam in Indian Army

The entrance exam for medical and engineering will be held in Assamese

