Assam: AHSEC Declares HS Results in all Arts, Science & Commerce Streams

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) announced the result of class 12 (HS) exam on Saturday. This is the first-ever exam that the results have been declared without holding the examination due to COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the Council has not given any position as the examination has not been held.

A total of 2,49,812 candidates have appeared for the examination out of which 38430 candidates are from the Science stream, 191855 are from the Arts stream, 18443 are from the Commerce stream and 1081 students are or the Vocational course.

Steps to check the results:

–Visit the websites- ahsec.nic.in, resultsassam.nic.in

–Click on HS, class 12 result 2021 link

–Enter log-in credentials- registration number, roll number

–Class 12 result will appear on the screen

–Download, take a print out for further reference.

In Arts stream, 98.93 pass percentage recorded while 99.06 percent students passed in Science stream and in Commerce stream, 99.57 pass percentage recorded this year.

In Arts stream, 58,244 students secured first division, 89,520 students secured second division and 42,029 students secured third division.

On the other hand, 32,917 students secured first division, 4,609 candidates secured second division and 542 students secured third division.

In Commerce stream, 11,189 students secured first division, 5,497 students secured second division and 1,678 students secured third division.

Moreover, 99.91 percent students passed in Arts stream in Majuli while in Science stream, Dima Hasao recorded 100 percent pass percentage while in Commerce stream, 13 districts have recorded 100 percent pass percentage.

