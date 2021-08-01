Assam: All-Party Delegation To Visit Delhi Over Border Dispute With Mizoram

Amid the raging Assam-Mizoram border dispute, an all-party 19 member delegation of the Assam Legislative Assembly led by Speaker Biswajit Daimary have decided to visit the national capital with the intent to resolve the ongoing boundary issue with the neighbouring state of Mizoram at the earliest.

As per reports, the delegation had already visited Lailapur cwhere the clash took place on July 26 in which six Assam Police personnel were killed, and later held a meeting at Silchar.

“It was decided at the meeting that an all-party delegation will meet the central government authorities and urge them to resolve the border dispute at the earliest as well as ensure that the constitutional boundaries were maintained,” an official release said.

The delegation members unanimously decided to support the Assam government in all measures it takes to “protect the border” at any stage of the ongoing dispute in the interest of the people of the state.

“Just as all parties in Mizoram are united in protecting the borders of their state, all parties in Assam must also be united,” Mr Daimary said.

He said that there is a need to formulate new policies or enact laws in the interest of inter-state border security to ensure that not an inch of the state’s land was encroached upon.

Besides Mr Daimary, the delegation comprised Deputy Speaker Numal Momin, BJP MLAs Jayanta Malla Baruah, Bhuban Pegu, Rupak Sarmah and Krishna Kamal Tanti, Congress members Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, Misbahul Islam Laskar, Siddeque Ahmed and Khaliluddin Mazumder.

Other members of the delegation were AGP’s Ramendra Narayan Kalita and Prodip Hazarika, AIUDF’s Zakir Hussain Laskar, Suzamuddin Laskar and Karimuddin Barbhuiya, UPPL’s Lawrence Islary, BPF’s Charam Boro, CPI(M)’s Manoranjan Talukdar and Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi.