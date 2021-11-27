Assam | APSC Exam Will Now be Conducted in Assamese too: CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that students can now be able to appear in APSC Prelims and MAINS exam in Assamese.

Addressing a press conference at Administrative Staff College in Guwahati, the Chief Minister said that if the IAS exam could be given in English then why ACS exam can’t couldn’t be conducted in Assamese.

From next year, the APSC exam will be held in Assamese too, the chief minister said adding that all the subjects could be written in Assamese.

He further stated that the students applying for ACS should be a permanent resident of the state.

He also requested the English medium schools to teach Assamese.

