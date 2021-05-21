Newly-elected MLA and Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi alleges misbehaviour while being escorted to the Assam Assembly by police for his swearing-in on Friday. Gogoi alleged that the police flouted COVID-19 protocols.

Akhil Gogoi had been in judicial custody since December 2019, when he was arrested for allegedly inciting anti-CAA protests. He had won the recently concluded state polls from Sivsagar LAC and is being sworn-in today. He had earlier procured court orders to attend the swearing-in.

Akhil Gogoi, who had contested and won the polls from behind bars and is yet to get bail in multiple cases against him, including sedition charges, was brought to the Assembly under police cover. He had earlier procured court order to take oath as a first-time MLA.

Gogoi has been administered the oath by the Pro-tem Speaker Phani Bhushan Choudhury.



Before taking the oath, Gogoi alleged that he was prosecuted in the middle of the Assam Assembly session. “I have been insulted inside the assembly. I was dragged in the middle of the ongoing assembly session. My words cannot be discarded by anyone. I am an Assamese, I will always speak my point and leave,” he stated.

“Democracy has been murdered, this is fascism. The police opted for violence instead of a peaceful interrogation,” he added.

90 MLAs have sworn-in today while the other MLAs will take the oath on Saturday as the session begins with 50 percent attendance keeping in mind the COVID-19 protocols.

The assembly session has been adjourned till 3 pm.

The three-day session will conclude on May 24.