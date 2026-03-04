Assam Assembly Elections 2026: BJP to Contest 103 of 126 Seats, CM Confirms

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest 103 out of the 126 seats in the upcoming Assam assembly elections 2026, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed on Tuesday.
Sarma addressed the media after a BJP core-committee meeting in Guwahati at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, the party headquarters.
He said, “We did not discuss seat-sharing with Asom Gana Parishad today. The BJP will give due respect to the wishes of its alliance partners.”
The meeting came as the principal opposition, Congress, released its first list of candidates for the assembly elections. The Assam Chief Minister dismissed it as “family-centric”.
He said, “The sons and daughters of leaders have received tickets. The BJP aims to put forward the children of common people.”
Sarma further announced that the BJP plans to field a “common person from a common family” against Gaurav Gogoi in Jorhat.
“The BJP and the Congress are fundamentally different in their ideologies. They are victims of Akhil Gogoi’s blackmail,” he said.
Targeting Akhil Gogoi further, the Chief Minister said, “To win in Sivasagar, he will even surrender himself. Congress and Raijor Dal’s alliance is 99 per cent sure. Lurinjyoti Gogoi is also not in complete agreement with Congress. Lurinjyoti will also surrender in the interest of becoming an MLA himself.”
