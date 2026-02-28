Assam: BJP Jan Ashirwad Yatra Begins Today

The Assam unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party is going to launch its Jan Ashirwad Yatra on Saturday ahead of the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma flagging off the campaign from Dhekiajuli constituency.

The Jan Ashirwad Yatra, led jointly by Sarma and state BJP president Dilip Saikia, seeks to establish direct outreach across all regions of Assam. The campaign begins from the Gupteshwar Temple and aims to connect with one lakh people every day during its initial phase.

The party has announced that the first leg of the yatra will run for eight days, continuing until March 9.

Outreach Drive

According to the state BJP, the yatra is designed to carry the message of developmental works and welfare initiatives undertaken by both the Central and State governments to the grassroots.

Party leaders said the programme will also seek the blessings of the people of Assam ahead of the forthcoming Assembly polls, positioning the outreach as both a report card and a mass contact exercise. The campaign is being projected as a statewide mobilisation effort, covering multiple constituencies and regions in its first phase.

BJP Releases Election Songs

On Friday, ahead of the yatra launch, Chief Minister Sarma unveiled three “Election Songs” for the Assam Legislative Assembly Election 2026 campaign.

The release programme was held at the BJP’s state headquarters, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati. The event was hosted by the party's General Secretary and MLA Diplu Ranjan Sarma.

Among those present were Assembly Election Management Committee Convenor and Lakhimpur MP Pradan Baruah, National Vice President Rekha Verma and MP Bansuri Swaraj.

State BJP spokesperson Jayanta Kumar Goswami said the songs aim to communicate the government’s development agenda, governance record and welfare initiatives to voters across villages and towns.

He added that music would help amplify the party’s vision and connect emotionally with the electorate, while the large turnout of party workers at the launch reflected organisational preparedness ahead of the Assembly elections.