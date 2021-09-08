Assam BJP Organises Naam Kirtan At Party Office On The Occasion Of Shankardev Tithi

By Pratidin Bureau
On the occasion of Srimanta Shankardev Tithi on Wednesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party organised a Naam Kirtan at the party office in Hengrabari, Guwahati.

Hon’ble Chief Minister of Assam, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma graced the occasion with his presence in the party office and took part in the auspicious Naam Kirtan.

Mahapurush Srimanta Shankardev is connected in every aspect of Assamese life and Assamese culture. The Bharatiya Janata Party is determined to move forward with the ideal of unity and peace of Srimanta Shankardev, who is a pioneer in the construction of the larger Assamese society.

BJP State President Bhabesh Kalita as well as party functionaries attended the naam kirtan on Wednesday at the Hengrabari office of the party.

