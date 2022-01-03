Assam | Booster Dose for Frontline Workers, Senior Citizens from Jan 10: CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday announced that the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine for the health care workers and frontline workers will be given from January 10 onwards.

The Assam Chief Minister said that the beneficiaries will be inoculated with the third dose of the vaccine irrespective of their age. Taking to twitter, the Chief Minister said, “Senior citizens having co-morbidity & who have completed 9 months from their 2nd dose, will get 3rd dose of vaccine from Jan 10 onwards. Also planning to complete both doses of vaccination of 15-18 age group within 2 months so that they can confidently appear in upcoming exams.”

While addressing the media, Sarma stated that doctors, health care workers, Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers, police officials, CRPF personnel’s and other frontline workers will get the precautionary dose from January 10.



Sarma also urged senior citizens with comorbidities to come forward and take the precautionary dose on the doctor’s advice. He further emphasized that senior citizens who have received both the doses of Covid vaccines should be administered with the third dose upon completion of 9 months from the date of administration of the 2nd dose.

ALSO READ: Need To Get Rid Of ‘PSO Culture’, Says Assam CM





