Need To Get Rid Of ‘PSO Culture’, Says Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday inaugurated the second two-day Superintendents of Police (SPs) in Duliajan and said the state needs to get rid of the ‘PSO Culture’.

A total of 94 SPs, Additional SPs, Sub Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) representing all 34 districts of the state are participating in the conference.

The conference has been organised to follow up on decisions of the first conference held at Kaziranga six months ago. The conference will focus on charting out an “efficient roadmap” for the police force in Assam.

The Chief Minister stressed that it is time the state should eliminate the PSO (Personal Security Officer) culture.

“By gradually coming out of ‘PSO culture’ and recruiting sufficient manpower, we should create an atmosphere of security where ideally nobody needs a PSO in next 2-3 yrs. To deal with changing nature of crimes, our force should quickly adapt to emerging technologies,” the Chief Minister said.

The conference saw the presence of the Union MoS Rameshwar Teli and cabinet ministers Atul Borah, Bimal Borah, and Sanjoy Kishan.

Assam Police, taking to their Twitter handle wrote, “The conference is a milestone and a paradigm shift envisioned by @CMOfficeAssam to transform the Assam Police into modern citizen centric policing system”.

The Chief Minister also launched the Covid-19 vaccination drive for teens between 15-18 years old at Oil India HS School, Duliajan today.